Khodor denies reports of terrorist plan to blow up Baalbek temple ruins

NNA – Governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bachir Khodor, denied, in a post on X platform on Monday, news reports claiming that terrorist groups are planning to blow up the city#39;s historic Roman Jupiter Temple#39;s columns.

quot;The news is completely baseless,quot; said Khodor. quot;The reason behind disseminating such news is the resounding success of this yearrsquo;s tourism season in Baalbek,quot; he added.

quot;Leave Baalbek in peace,quot; he implored.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.