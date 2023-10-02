Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Khodor denies reports of terrorist plan to blow up Baalbek temple ruins

    By

    Oct 2, 2023

    NNA – Governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bachir Khodor, denied, in a post on X platform on Monday, news reports claiming that terrorist groups are planning to blow up the city#39;s historic Roman Jupiter Temple#39;s columns.

    quot;The news is completely baseless,quot; said Khodor. quot;The reason behind disseminating such news is the resounding success of this yearrsquo;s tourism season in Baalbek,quot; he added.

    quot;Leave Baalbek in peace,quot; he implored.

    =============R.A.H.

    By

