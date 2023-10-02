Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Can’t Save the GOP from Trump

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

With Donald Trump continuing to dominate the 2024 Republican primary field, some Republicans are praying a new savior will rise from these streets.

This week’s “savior” is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In August, then-Fox News and News Corp. boss Rupert Murdoch was encouraging him to run. But in the wake of another sad GOP primary debate, “fantasy talk of an audacious, break-the-glass moment… has morphed into not-so-quiet consideration,” writes CBS News’ Robert Costa.

