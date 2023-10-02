Daisy Lowe poses nude in adorable bath time snap with daughter Ivy, six months, during a family staycation

<!–

Daisy Lowe gave fans a sneak peek into her wholesome family getaway after a stay at London’s The Cadogan hotel.

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps from her relaxing getaway with her daughter Ivy, six months, and fiancé Jordan Saul.

In one glowing image, Daisy posed naked in the bath, looking at the camera as she played with the little boy.

Another photo showed the star breastfeeding as she took a mirror selfie in bed with her little one.

She captioned the images: ‘Family stay in the heart of Chelsea ’

Sweet: Daisy Lowe posed nude in an adorable bathtime photo with daughter Ivy, six months, as she shared Instagram photos from her family’s Chelsea retreat on Sunday

Daisy added: ‘What a beautiful and warm hotel, thank you for making our weekend so special. The most comfortable bed to rest my tired eyes and the most luxurious bath for Ivy and I to splash around in.

“We love love love you @BelmondCadogan @TheLaleeChelsea.”

The staycation comes after Daisy sold her Camden mansion for £1.82 million – after being sued by a celebrity builder for failing to pay a £45,000 renovation bill.

The fashion model bought the historic three-storey property for £1.55 million in 2017 and set about modernizing it, with trendy decor and a new kitchen extension.

She sold it last year for £1.82 million – £20,000 more than the £1.8 million asking price.

The model enthusiastically told followers on Instagram that she and her partner Jordan Saul are ready to tackle a new renovation project together.

The star said: ‘While Ivy takes a nap, I’m finally going to sit down and start planning our new renovation.

“I’m really excited to make us a new nest (and a little nervous that my baby brain might take over and turn everything pink).”

Bonding time: Another photo showed the star breastfeeding as she took a mirror selfie in bed with her little one

Agents Inigo House describe it as a ‘beautiful three-storey home in the Camden Square conservation area’.

It was built in the 1860s and has 1,600 square feet of space, including a custom DeVol kitchen.

The house is close to the home Amy Winehouse owned when she died, and is in a celebrity-filled enclave.

Daisy became embroiled in a row with her former builder last year after he claimed she owed him money for her kitchen extension.

But the fashion model claimed that the work was not up to standard.