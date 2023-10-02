Shane Lowry hits out at Ryder Cup course marshal in comical viral video, after the official tries to stop spectators from moving while the Irishman hit a shot

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shane Lowry was seen comically dismissing a track marshal at the Ryder Cup in a video posted to social media.

The referee tried to prevent spectators at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from standing behind the 36-year-old as he played a wedge shot on Sunday.

The 2019 Open champion was a crucial member of Luke Donald’s victorious team. He won 1.5 points for Team Europe and drew his singles match against three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.

There was a brilliant atmosphere among the crowd at this weekend’s tournament, with the first tee becoming a cauldron of noise as the players teed off with fans rushing onto the pitch to secure their place in the stands.

Patrons had liquidated Patrick Cantlay for refusing to wear his hat in a protest against a lack of pay for players at the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, on the 18th, another fan was seen jumping into the lake after Europe claimed victory.

Shane Lowry (centre) helped Team Europe clinch the Ryder Cup this weekend by 1.5 points ahead of Luke Donald’s side

Lowry was involved in a hilarious incident on Sunday in which a track marshal told the official to be quiet

But with so much on the line, every shot mattered and while the marshal wanted to ensure Lowry had total silence to concentrate on getting the ball on the green, Lowry hilariously hit back at the volunteer.

As Lowry, who has six career professional victories on the PGA Tour and European Tour, addressed his ball, a course marshal, standing about five yards behind the Irishman in a group of fans, could be heard saying on camera: “Stand on ‘still, please don’t move!’

The crowd had quieted down before the comment was made, with Lowry, who was in the middle of a practice swing when the comment was made, turning to the marshal and saying comically: “You’re making more bloody noise than anyone else.”

He turned back to the ball and said in exasperation, Jesus, before walking completely away from the ball and towards the green.

Lowry and Spieth went out as the third last group on Sunday and battled all day, with the American taking a three-hole lead through five holes.

Lowy fought back to claim two from the 30-year-old, putting the game squarely again on the back nine, before Lowry bit back at the end, carding two birdies at the 16th and 17th to go 1 up at the 18th.

At that time of day the news had already reached Lowry that his good friend and teammate Tommy Fleetwood had secured a guaranteed half-point for Europe by beating Rickie Fowler 3 & 1.

But Spieth took the match back to all squares, winning the final hole to halve the spoils.

However, that didn’t matter as Europe won the Ryder Cup with a five-point victory (6.5-1.5).

The celebrations followed the match, with Lowry and his teammates hugging and cheering on the court and popping champagne bottles before they were seen on the team bus singing and drinking from the Ryder Cup.

It was Redemption in Rome for Luke Donald’s side after they were defeated at Whistling Straits in 2021

The festivities started on the 18th, with champagne being sprayed everywhere after Europe was officially confirmed as the winners

But in the end it was the weekend of Europe, in which Luke Donald’s team won 16.5-11.5

After the match, a champagne-soaked Lowry said winning the biennial tournament was a “dream come true.”

“This is a dream come true for me and this is something I always wanted to achieve in this game,” said the Irishman.

“We didn’t get much done in Whistling Straits, but I’m so proud of my team. There are twelve players and vice-captains as backroom staff outside the Tour, it was the best week of my life.

“I was so lucky to be able to do what I did in my game, and to be honest those last few hours were the most stressful four hours of my life.

“Me, Tommy (Fleetwood) and Bob (Robert MacIntyre) were joking this morning, hopefully it doesn’t come to our attention, and it did, and luckily Tommy took care of business and the rest was just partying.”