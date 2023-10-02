Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    🔴 Live: EU convenes 'historic meeting' of foreign ministers in Kyiv

    All of the European Union’s foreign ministers on Monday met outside of the bloc’s borders in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time. “We are here to express our solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, describing the meeting as “historic”. Overnight, US President Joe Biden pressed congressional Republicans to back a bill for more aid to Ukraine after Congress stopped extended funding to the country in a bid to avoid a US federal government shutdown. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

