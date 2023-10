NNA – The House Committee of Finance and Budget convened in the parliament on Monday under the chairmanship of its head, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, to discuss the government spending from Lebanon#39;s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

The session was attended by Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil and vice governor of the central Bank Bachir Yaqzan.

==============R.A.H.