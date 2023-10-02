As a dating coach, I’ve compiled a list of early dating red flags that you should never overlook

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A dating coach has revealed five early warning signs when it comes to dating, which he says you should never ignore.

Jacob Lucas is a UK-based coach who works with clients, claiming he has “helped millions of people get the love life they’ve always dreamed of.”

In addition to working directly with clients, he shares dating content on TikTok with his 767,000 followers. He is also the author of the Her Dating Coach guide.

In a recent video, he outlined five things people can do when starting out dating, saying these are red flags that shouldn’t be ignored.

Among them, trying to arouse pity when you have just met, or even denigrating their ex very early in your relationship.

Author, social media creator and dating expert Jacob Lucas (pictured) revealed 5 early warning signs you shouldn’t ignore in a recent TikTok video.

Speaking in the video, Jacob says: “I’m a professional dating coach. And here are five early warning signs you should never ignore when dating a new man.

Opening with the first, he says: “First, they will tell you secrets about their lives that will make you feel sorry for them very soon. »

Explaining why this is a bad sign, Jacob explains that people who have been through truly difficult times “very rarely share them with people they’ve just met.”

He adds that when people share this type of information early on, it’s often to see how you react to them.

Jacob says, “And if they get the reaction they’re looking for, then they’ll think you’re easy to manipulate.” »

The second red flag is the way he talks about his former partners, with Jacob saying it’s a bad sign if he badmouths them.

According to Jacob: “It’s a red flag if he calls his ex crazy, blames him for everything, or shares too much about his relationship with you even though he’s only just met you.

“It shows he’s not socially conscious because he should know you don’t want to talk about his ex when you just met him.”

According to Jacob, it’s a bad sign if the man you’re dating talks bad about his ex and calls him “crazy,” blaming him for everything.

Moving on to the next point, the dating expert says: “Third, he’s indecisive.

“You’ll be the one planning all the dates, and you’ll be the one making all the big decisions in the relationship, because this person can’t make up their mind on anything.”

This will become problematic, Jacob explains, because “it will become exhausting for you.”

The fourth warning sign is that he talks bad about his friends.

“He’s the one who freely chooses to hang out with these people,” Jacob explains.

“And if he calls them idiots, nine times out of ten he will be an idiot himself – birds of a feather flock together.”

The number five is not something that the person you are dating exhibits, but rather characteristics that he or she does not show.

Jacob says, “If you are open-minded and want to grow as a person, have ambition, and you started dating a man who doesn’t have any of these traits, then you don’t will not work as a couple.

“(It’s) because you either grow together or you grow apart.”

A number of viewers took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on the red flags discussed – with several people saying they agreed with the list.

A number of people took to the comments to share their experiences regarding the behaviors depicted in the video.

One agreed that if the person you’re dating exhibits the red flags listed, you should avoid them.

They wrote: “Great list. People, don’t ignore these flags as much as you are physically attracted to the person. Plus, the way they treat others says a lot.

Another agreed, adding: “I literally ended something with a guy because he was ‘too good’ but the first 3 are exactly what he did the first week I knew him so much.” ..”

And a third wrote: “Thank you! That’s why I don’t have a second date, they see that I’m not going to put up with them. Dodge the bullets here! »