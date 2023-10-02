Hungarian and U.S. scientists win medicine Nobel for COVID-19 vaccine work

NNA – Scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman from Hungary and the United States respectively won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries enabling the development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the award-giving body said on Monday.

The prize, among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden#39;s Karolinska Institute medical university and also comes with 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million).

quot;The 2023 NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikoacute; and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19,quot; the body said. mdash; Reuters

