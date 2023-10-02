Berri meets Mawlawi

Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri discussed the latest developments and security situation in the country with Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, whom he met at Ain-el-Tineh on Monday.

    Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Mawlawi said talks with Berri touched on the work of the interior ministry. in addition to the probe into the fire shooting outside the US Embassy in Awkar.

    Commenting on the march that took place yesterday in central Beirut, Mawlawi said the demonstration was not authorized by his ministry.

    As for the Syrian refugee issue, he stressed the necessity of resolving it in politics before adopting the required administrative and security measures.

