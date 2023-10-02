Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea urges concerned ministers to address Syrian refugee conundrum

    By

    Oct 2, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Forces leader, Samir Geagea, urged, in a statement on Monday, the ministers of defense, interior, and justice to take the necessary actions to shun the quot;existential threatquot; caused by the massive influx of Syrian refugees into Lebanon.

    quot;A thorough and serious follow-up on this issue by the concerned ministers, particularly the ministers of interior, defense, and justice, is the sole action that can stave off this existential danger,quot; he said, criticizing the political exploitation of this file.

    =====================R.A.H.

    By

