Geagea urges concerned ministers to address Syrian refugee conundrum

NNA – Lebanese Forces leader, Samir Geagea, urged, in a statement on Monday, the ministers of defense, interior, and justice to take the necessary actions to shun the quot;existential threatquot; caused by the massive influx of Syrian refugees into Lebanon.

quot;A thorough and serious follow-up on this issue by the concerned ministers, particularly the ministers of interior, defense, and justice, is the sole action that can stave off this existential danger,quot; he said, criticizing the political exploitation of this file.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=====================R.A.H.