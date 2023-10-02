Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Weather: Dropping coastal temperatures, scattered rain

    By

    Oct 2, 2023

    NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a decrease in the coastal temperature degrees and scattered showers that intensify occasionally in the north, accompanied by thunder and lightning, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

    Coastal temperatures: 21 to 27 degrees Celsius

    Mountainous temperatures: 15 to 22 degrees Celsius

    Inland temperatures: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius

    Surface wind: Southwesterly during the day, with speeds gusting between 15 and 45 km/hr

    Visibility: Generally good, worsens at high altitude due to fog

    Coastline humidity: 85 to 85%

    Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 28 degrees Celsius

    Sunrise: 6:33

    Sunset: 18:21

