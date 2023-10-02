Weather: Dropping coastal temperatures, scattered rain

NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a decrease in the coastal temperature degrees and scattered showers that intensify occasionally in the north, accompanied by thunder and lightning, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

nbsp;

Coastal temperatures: 21 to 27 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 15 to 22 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius

Surface wind: Southwesterly during the day, with speeds gusting between 15 and 45 km/hr

Visibility: Generally good, worsens at high altitude due to fog

Coastline humidity: 85 to 85%

Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 28 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 6:33

Sunset: 18:21

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============R.A.H.