Weather: Dropping coastal temperatures, scattered rain

NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a decrease in the coastal temperature degrees and scattered showers that intensify occasionally in the north, accompanied by thunder and lightning, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.
Coastal temperatures: 21 to 27 degrees Celsius
Mountainous temperatures: 15 to 22 degrees Celsius
Inland temperatures: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius
Surface wind: Southwesterly during the day, with speeds gusting between 15 and 45 km/hr
Visibility: Generally good, worsens at high altitude due to fog
Coastline humidity: 85 to 85%
Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 28 degrees Celsius
Sunrise: 6:33
Sunset: 18:21
