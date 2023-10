NNA ndash; Head of the National Audio-Visual Council, Abdel Hadi Mahfouz, on Monday received in his office at the Ministry of Information, President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, Charles Arbid.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the latest developments in the country.nbsp;

Discussions also dwelt on the work of state institutions and the difficulties and challenges facing them.nbsp;

