Mortada broaches means to bolster cultural cooperation with Colombian Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, on Monday received in his office at the Sanayeh palace, the Colombian Ambassador to Lebanon, Edwin Ostos Alfonso.

The pair reportedly discussed the current situation and developments in Lebanon and the region, and the bilateral relations between the two countries at various levels, in addition to the issue of cultural cooperation between the two sides and the importance of activating it.

L.Y