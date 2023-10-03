Hamieh broaches latest developments with Russian Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Monday received in his office, the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov.nbsp;

The pair held a tour drsquo;horizon on the latest current developments at the local and international levels, notably at the level of Lebanonrsquo;s presidential election.

Discussions also touched on the files and sectors involvingnbsp;the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, and how to activate and enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two sides.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y