Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh broaches latest developments with Russian Ambassador

    By

    Oct 2, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Monday received in his office, the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov.nbsp;

    The pair held a tour drsquo;horizon on the latest current developments at the local and international levels, notably at the level of Lebanonrsquo;s presidential election.

    Discussions also touched on the files and sectors involvingnbsp;the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, and how to activate and enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two sides.nbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

