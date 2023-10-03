Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Kremlin forecasts US and Europe will grow more weary of Ukraine war

    NNA – The Kremlin said on Monday it believed that fatigue with the Ukraine war would grow in the United States and Europe, but that Washington would continue to be directly involved in the conflict.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a US Congress decision to pass a stopgap funding bill that omitted aid for Kyiv.

    Peskov said Russia forecast that war fatigue in the West would lead to what he called a fragmentation of opinion on the Ukraine conflict. mdash; Reuters

