Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Assaad Hariri discusses means to bolster economic and tourism relations with Kazakhstan Ambassador

    NNA – Head of the North Lebanon Merchants Association, Assaad Hariri, on Monday visited the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lebanon, Rasul Zhumaly, and discussed with him the means to bolster economic and tourism relations between the two countries.

    According to a statement, lsquo;rsquo;Hariri invited the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to visit Tripoli, which he duly accepted, and the Ambassador, in turn, invited Hariri to visit Kazakhstan, to explore mutual trade opportunities between the two countries.rdquo;

    Hariri expressed optimism about developing economic and tourism relations between Lebanon and Kazakhstan, and thankednbsp;Ambassador Zhumaly for his interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

    The statement pointed out that ldquo;this meeting comes in light of the economic challenges facing Lebanon, which can be improved thanks to the establishment of strong trade and economic relations with other countries. The visit of the Kazakhstan Ambassadot nbsp;to Tripoli and Haririrsquo;s visit to Kazakhstan are considered important opportunities to bolster cooperation and trade between the two countries, and to enhance investments and the exchange of expertise in various fields.rdquo;

