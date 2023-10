NNA – Former Prime Minister, Tammam Salam, received at his Beirut residence on Monday, Uk Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on various matters and developments in Lebanon and the region, especially the issue of the presidential vacuum.nbsp;

Emphasis was made on the necessity of electing a president for the republic as soon as possible for Lebanon to rise from its crises.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y