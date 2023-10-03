Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    Beyoncé Drops Trailer for ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Concert Movie

    By

    Oct 2, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Beyoncé Drops Trailer for ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Concert Movie

    Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty

    Beyoncé on Monday announced a new concert film of her Renaissance World Tour, her record-breaking live music extravaganza that finally concluded over the weekend after completing a 56-date run.

    “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply,” read a caption alongside the trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in a post on her Instagram account, referencing her song “All Up in Your Mind.” The movie, which is scheduled to land in cinemas Dec. 1, looks set to feature behind-the-scenes footage shot during the tour for her acclaimed 2022 album Renaissance.

    “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the trailer, which shows the singer rehearsing with her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as well as Beyoncé spending time with husband Jay-Z and their twins, Rumi and Sir.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Discover Gisele Bundchen’s foolproof wellness treatment that will leave you feeling amazing

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Biden Invites Selma Blair to White House to Discuss MS Battle with Service Dog Scout, Spotlighting Mark on His Face

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    An orca pod has been harassing and killing porpoises for decades — but they don’t eat them. Scientists still don’t know why.

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Discover Gisele Bundchen’s foolproof wellness treatment that will leave you feeling amazing

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Biden Invites Selma Blair to White House to Discuss MS Battle with Service Dog Scout, Spotlighting Mark on His Face

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    An orca pod has been harassing and killing porpoises for decades — but they don’t eat them. Scientists still don’t know why.

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    The US Air Force is buying a new missile as it makes plans to blast through enemy air defenses

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy