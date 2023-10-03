Beyoncé Drops Trailer for ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Concert Movie

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty

Beyoncé on Monday announced a new concert film of her Renaissance World Tour, her record-breaking live music extravaganza that finally concluded over the weekend after completing a 56-date run.

“Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply,” read a caption alongside the trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in a post on her Instagram account, referencing her song “All Up in Your Mind.” The movie, which is scheduled to land in cinemas Dec. 1, looks set to feature behind-the-scenes footage shot during the tour for her acclaimed 2022 album Renaissance.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the trailer, which shows the singer rehearsing with her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as well as Beyoncé spending time with husband Jay-Z and their twins, Rumi and Sir.

