Makary visits Sultanate of Oman’s National Museum

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday visited the National Museum in the Sultanate of Oman, and toured the museumrsquo;s various halls, listening to a brief introductorynbsp;about its craft collections that embody aspects of authentic Omani life, illustrate the ancient civilization of Oman, and highlight the cultural, historical and cultural dimensions.

Minister Makary also toured Sultan Qaboos bin Saidrsquo;s corner in the ldquo;Renaissance Hallrdquo; and learned about a set of royal (sultani) collectibles, most notably the personal collectibles and gifts presented to the late Sultan by some leaders of the sisterly and friendly countries.

