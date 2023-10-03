Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary visits Sultanate of Oman’s National Museum

    By

    Oct 2, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday visited the National Museum in the Sultanate of Oman, and toured the museumrsquo;s various halls, listening to a brief introductorynbsp;about its craft collections that embody aspects of authentic Omani life, illustrate the ancient civilization of Oman, and highlight the cultural, historical and cultural dimensions.

    Minister Makary also toured Sultan Qaboos bin Saidrsquo;s corner in the ldquo;Renaissance Hallrdquo; and learned about a set of royal (sultani) collectibles, most notably the personal collectibles and gifts presented to the late Sultan by some leaders of the sisterly and friendly countries.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ================ L.Y

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Discover Gisele Bundchen’s foolproof wellness treatment that will leave you feeling amazing

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Biden Invites Selma Blair to White House to Discuss MS Battle with Service Dog Scout, Spotlighting Mark on His Face

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    An orca pod has been harassing and killing porpoises for decades — but they don’t eat them. Scientists still don’t know why.

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Discover Gisele Bundchen’s foolproof wellness treatment that will leave you feeling amazing

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Biden Invites Selma Blair to White House to Discuss MS Battle with Service Dog Scout, Spotlighting Mark on His Face

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    An orca pod has been harassing and killing porpoises for decades — but they don’t eat them. Scientists still don’t know why.

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    The US Air Force is buying a new missile as it makes plans to blast through enemy air defenses

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy