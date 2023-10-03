Troy Safranko, Bankstown: Son Charged with Fatally Stabbing Mother, Killing Pet, and Setting Fire to Family Home Shortly After Bail Release.

<!–

A man has been charged with murdering his mother and killing her cat before allegedly burning down her house, after he was released on bail a day earlier for allegedly trying to strangle her.

Firefighters were responding to reports of a fire at a house in Bankstown, in Sydney’s southwest, when they found Katherine Safranko, 67, in the yard with catastrophic head injuries at 7 p.m. on Sunday .

She could not be saved. Police used a Taser on Troy Safranko, Ms. Safranko’s son, 31, who was found in the driveway of a neighbor’s house, apparently armed with a knife.

On Monday evening, Mr. Safranko was charged with the murder of his mother.

He also faces charges for allegedly killing his cat, burning down his house and violating his bail conditions.

Detective Superintendent Martin Hayston said on Monday afternoon firefighters put out a small fire inside the house when they found Ms Safranko.

“She suffered significant head injuries but the actual cause of her death will not be determined until a post-mortem is carried out in the coming days,” Superintendent Hayston said.

Two police officers fired their Tasers at Mr. Safranko.

“He (allegedly) had a knife in his hand when police arrived and he approached them, and shortly afterwards the Tasers were discharged,” Superintendent Hayston added.

Mr Safranko was taken to Bankstown police station before being transferred to a hospital where he was kept under police guard.

“He was referred to Bankstown Police Station, where he was charged with murder (DV), torture, beating and killing an animal, causing damage, burning property, breaching the bail conditions and breach of AVO (domestic) ban/restriction,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Pictured: Forensic scientists comb the scene of the alleged crime

“Police will allege in court that the man stabbed the woman before killing her cat and setting fire to the property.”

Supt Hayston earlier confirmed police responded to an incident at the same property on Friday, which resulted in Mr Safranko being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and choking with intent. a person.

An apprehended violence order with strict bail conditions prohibiting Mr Safranko from coming within 100 meters of his mother’s home or workplace was withdrawn by police over fears for his safety.

Mr Safranko was refused bail and will appear before Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday.