Philadelphia Journalist Shot to Death Inside His Own Home

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Handout/Josh Kruger

A noted Philadelphia journalist was killed overnight by an intruder who entered his two-story townhouse and shot him seven times “throughout the chest and abdomen,” authorities confirmed to The Daily Beast.

“The victim was identified as Josh Kruger,” Officer Shawn Ritchie, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD), said in an emailed statement.

A PPD incident report says the “homicide by shooting” occurred Monday at 1:28 a.m. inside Kruger’s home on Watkins Street. Paramedics transported the 39-year-old Kruger to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m., according to the report. No weapons were recovered at the scene, and police have not made any arrests, it says.

