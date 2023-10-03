Jennifer Connelly looks incredible in a colour-blocking cowl neck dress as she joins husband Paul Bettany, both 52, at the Louis Vuitton show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Connelly looked fantastic as she was photographed with Paul Bettany at the Louis Vuitton show on Monday.

The Hollywood power couple remains deeply in love and it’s easy to see why.

Jennifer, 52, looked stunning in a color-blocked mini dress and a dark pink top with a draped neckline.

The bottom half was an orange bell-shaped miniskirt which she paired with chunky flat black boots.

Paul, also 52, looked just as cool in an all-black ensemble that included a black leather aviator jacket, black jeans and Adidas sneakers.

Power couple: Jennifer Connelly looked stunning in a color-blocking dress with a draped neck as she attended the Louis Vuitton show with husband Paul Bettany, both 52, on Monday

I loved! Paul completed his look with a pair of designer sunglasses as he flashed a cheeky smile

He completed his look with designer sunglasses as he flashed a cheeky smile.

The couple were in good company that day as Bond girl Ana de Armas, 35, was also in attendance and looked stunning in a bronze sequin ensemble.

Jennifer and Paul have been married for 20 years after tying the knot in a private family ceremony in Scotland.

The couple have two children – Stellan, 19, and Agnes, 14 – while Jennifer also has older son Kai, 26, with her ex-photographer David Dugan.

Paul famously promised to marry the Hollywood star when he saw her in a film during his teenage years.

He was 15 years old when he saw teenage actress Jennifer in the classic film Once Upon a Time in America – which was her first film role.

The pair eventually met fourteen years later on the set of A Beautiful Mind in 2000.

Fashion forward: The bottom half of Jennifer’s dress was an orange bell-shaped miniskirt, which she paired with chunky flat black boots