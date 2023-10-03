Miami Heat’s Media Day Sees NBA Star Jimmy Butler Unveil Strikingly Unfamiliar ‘Emo’ Style

Jimmy Butler revealed shoulder length hair, pierced lips, nose and eyebrow

“You never know how I’m going to show up,” he said Monday. “I’m emo now.”

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jimmy Butler stole the headlines at the Miami Heat’s media day on Monday. But not because of what he said or what he promised to do on the field.

Instead, the striker was unrecognizable as he unveiled a striking new look.

“I’m emo,” Butler explained after revealing straightened, shoulder-length hair, as well as pierced lips, nose and eyebrows.

A year ago, Butler showed up to Heat media day with dreadlocks. They soon disappeared and just a few days ago the 34-year-old had beaded braids.

“You never know how I’m going to show up,” he said Monday. ‘I’m emo now… what is this? This is my emotional state. I am one with my emotions and this is what you get.’

Jimmy Butler unveiled a bizarre new “emo” look at the Miami Heat’s media day on Monday

He revealed straightened, shoulder-length hair, as well as pierced lips, nose and eyebrows

‘This is my emotional state. I am one with my emotions and this is what you get,” Butler said

Until recently, the NBA superstar – who turned 34 last month – wore beaded braids

Butler posted a video on social media showing him getting his hair straightened. But the new look surprised even his teammates. “There’s no way he is,” Bam Adebayo said.

‘What’s wrong with him? That is not real. He is just misunderstood,” Adebayo added with a laugh.

“If this is a phase he’s going through at 34… I think you have to let him go through his phases.”

Adebayo also marveled at his teammate’s new image during a group photo shoot. “I have to stay in character,” Butler told a laughing Adebayo. “This is my Halloween.”

Despite the sideshow, Butler also found time to discuss the Heats’ prospects for the upcoming season. They were defeated 4-1 by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

But on Monday, Butler vowed, “This is our year. This is him. And by the way, this one will feel really good.”

He added: ‘For me it was always about a championship… and that’s what it will always be about.’