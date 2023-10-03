Disney Plus price: How much each plan costs and what different ad tiers offer

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Disney Plus has ad-free and ad-supported plans.

Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Disney Plus costs $8 a month for ad-supported streaming, or $11 a month for ad-free. All members gain access to the full Disney Plus lineup of movies and shows, including original series like “Ahsoka,” blockbuster movies like “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and upcoming release like “Loki” season two.

Starting October 12, however, the service is increasing its ad-free price. The ad-supported plan will remain the same, but the ad-free Disney Plus price is going up to $14 a month, or $140 a year. Members can still lock in the current Disney Plus price for 12 months by purchasing an annual plan before then, and the service also offers discounts if you sign up for the Disney Plus Bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Despite the upcoming price hike, Disney Plus is still among the best streaming services on the market, especially for families and fans of Marvel and “Star Wars.” Even after the increase, the ad-free plan will still be cheaper than premium options from Max and Netflix.

Below, you can find a full breakdown of pricing for every Disney Plus plan and package.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

There are a few different Disney Plus prices depending on whether you want to pay on a monthly basis, commit to an annual subscription, or bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Disney Plus price options

Disney Plus planPricePrice starting October 12Disney Plus with ads (monthly)$8/month$8/monthDisney Plus ad-free (monthly)$11/month$14/monthDisney Plus ad-free (annual)$110/year$140/monthDisney Plus (ads) and Hulu (ads)$10/month$10/monthDisney Plus (ads), Hulu (ads), and ESPN Plus$13/month$15/monthDisney Plus (ad-free) and Hulu (ad-free)$20/month$20/monthDisney Plus (ad-free), Hulu (ad-free), and ESPN Plus$20/month$25/monthDisney Plus (ads), Hulu + Live TV (ads), and ESPN Plus$70/month$77/monthDisney Plus (ad-free), Hulu + Live TV (ad-free), and ESPN Plus$83/month$90/month

What’s included in the regular monthly price?

Disney Plus features differ slightly whether you sign up for the Basic plan with ads or the Premium plan without ads. However, you have access to all of the same shows and movies no matter which ad tier you decide on.

The Disney Plus Basic plan with ads includes:

Ad-supported streaming for thousands of Disney movies and TV showsUp to 4K playback with HDR and Dolby Vision support on select titlesAbility to stream on four devices simultaneouslyAbility to add up to seven profiles

The Disney Plus Premium plan without ads also offers these extra features:

Ad-free streamingUnlimited downloadsA GroupWatch feature for syncing playback with friends and familyDolby Atmos immersive sound on select titles

Can you get Disney Plus for free?

As of writing, there aren’t any active deals allowing free access to Disney Plus, though the platform does often partner with companies like Verizon to offer free plans through other services. However, while there are no promos to get Disney Plus for free, there are some limited-time discounts available if you’re looking to bundle Disney Plus with other services.

Right now, the best deal you can snag on Disney Plus is via a limited-time promotion on a Hulu + Live TV membership. New Hulu + Live TV members can get their first three months of service for $50 a month. That’s $20 off the regular monthly price, and you get access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no extra charge. The offer ends on October 12.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Marvel’s “Black Widow” debuted on Disney Plus with Premier Access on the same day it hit theaters.

Marvel Studios

Though the full Disney Plus catalog is included with a standard subscription price, Disney occasionally offers early access to select titles that are still playing in theaters for an additional $30 fee. This option is called “Premier Access.”

The first Disney Plus Premier Access movie was “Mulan,” released in September 2020. Disney followed up by releasing “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Cruella,” Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and “Jungle Cruise” via Premier Access during 2021. All of these movies were eventually added to the Disney Plus catalog after about three months in Premier Access.

Disney has not announced plans to release any additional Premier Access movies in 2023.

How does the Disney Plus price compare to the cost of other streaming services?

The current ad-free Disney Plus price is competitive when compared to similar streaming services like Max, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Netflix, but it’s more expensive than other options like Apple TV Plus and Discovery Plus. Even after the price hike comes on October 12, the service’s price still veers toward the midrange of premium plans.

Disney Plus ad-free price compared to ad-free competitors:

ServiceAd-free priceDisney Plus$11/month ($14 starting October 12)Netflix$15.49-$20/month Max$16-$20/monthHulu$15/month ($18 starting October 12)Paramount Plus$12/monthPeacock Premium Plus$12/monthAmazon Prime Video$9/monthApple TV Plus$7/monthDiscovery Plus$7/month

What are the Disney Plus bundle options?

If you want to watch sports and additional movies and TV shows from non-Disney sources, you can save some money by choosing one of the Disney Plus bundles with Hulu and ESPN Plus.

The Disney Plus (ads), Hulu (ads), and ESPN Plus bundle costs $13 a month. You can also bundle Disney Plus (ad-free) with Hulu (ad-free) and ESPN Plus for $20 a month. The bundle will save you up to $16 a month depending on which option you go with.

However, prices for the Disney Bundles are set to increase on October 12. The ad-supported bundle, known as Trio Basic, will cost $15 a month, and the ad-free bundle, known as Trio Premium, will cost $25 a month. Both still offer great value for viewers planning to use all three services.

You can find detailed instructions for bundling different versions of Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus in our Disney Plus bundle guide.

Read the original article on Business Insider