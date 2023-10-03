Paris Hilton is getting a special deal to post on X

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has reached a special revenue-sharing agreement with Paris Hilton and her media company, 11:11. It even includes a custom hashtag for a word Hilton has been trying to popularize since at least 2019: “sliving.”

A combination of the words “kill” and “live,” sliving is supposed to be the new “that’s hot” her catchphrase that was inescapable in the early 2000s. Now it’s the year 2023 and Linda Yaccarino, fresh from her interview on the Code stage, is posting “#sliving” on a site called X.

Here’s what Hilton and X’s partnership entails, according to company spokesperson Joe Benarroch:

The platform recently began sharing an unspecified percentage of revenue from ads that appear next to posts from verified and paid users. Hilton’s financial deal with X, which appears to be the first of its kind under the Musk regime, works differently, according to Benarroch. When I asked him via email how Hilton’s deal was different from the existing creator payments program, he said it’s a “different partnership” that will last two years.

