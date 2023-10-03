Users of the iPhone 15 Pro Max report experiencing rattling speakers at high volumes, leading one customer to seek a third replacement.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It is Apple’s most expensive smartphone yet and was unveiled to much fanfare last month.

But the £1,599 ($1,599 in the US) iPhone 15 Pro Max hasn’t been without its problems, and now it looks like there’s another downside.

This is because users have complained that the speaker on their new phone is loud.

One customer even claimed he was on his third replacement because his iPhone 15 Pro Max “cracked like it had water” when songs and videos were played at “80 percent volume.”

Apple fans have already called the model “fragile,” after a “durability test” by one user found that the phone’s back glass broke in his own hands after bending it.

Plagued with problems: It’s Apple’s most expensive smartphone yet and was unveiled with much fanfare last month. But the new £1,599 ($1,599 in the US) iPhone 15 Pro Max hasn’t been without its problems, and now it looks like there’s another downside.

Not happy: One customer, tech enthusiast ‘MilesAboveTech’, even claimed he was on his third replacement because his iPhone 15 Pro Max was “cracking like water” because some songs and videos play at “80 percent” of the volume”. ‘

Others said that their iPhone 15 Pro smartphone superheated to more than 100°F (38°C), which experts The blame is placed on “compromises” made in the design, while there have also been complaints about dust on components and even metal changing color.

Now, several Apple users have taken to forums to report issues with their iPhone 15 Pro Max speaker.

Tech enthusiast ‘MilesAboveTech’ said Apple replaced his model because it had a ‘tin top speaker’, only to discover the new one had the same problem but worse.

To make matters worse, he claims that the second replacement “still has the same problem with the main spokesperson.”

“When the volume is above 80 percent on some songs and videos, the speaker vibrates and crackles like water,” he added.

“Others seem to have this problem too, which seems very strange because normally iPhone speakers are great and have little to no problems.”

Another customer posted on a forum on the MacRumours website asking if anyone else had also experienced a speaker crackling issue at high volume.

‘Speaker crackling problem occurs when 1) Watching videos or listening to music at high volume 2) On regular phone calls (high volume on speaker). However, even at high volume, the crackling does not occur all the time,” they wrote.

“I would say that in normal phone calls with the speaker on, the crackling noise occurs more frequently and the crackling noise only occurs in the top speaker of the headset.

‘Is a deffect? Should I replace it? Other than that, the phone is fantastic.”

Complaints: Tech enthusiast ‘MilesAboveTech’ said Apple replaced his model because it had a ‘tin top speaker’, only to find out the new one had the same problem but worse.

To make matters worse, he claims that the second replacement “still has the same problem with the main spokesperson.” “When the volume is above 80 percent on some songs and videos, the speaker vibrates and crackles like water,” she added.

Apple fans have already called the model “fragile”, after a “durability test” by a user found that the phone’s rear glass broke in his own hands after being bent.

iPhone 15 Pro prices iPhone 15 Pro 128GB – £999

256GB – £1,099

512GB – £1,299

1TB – £1,499 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB – £1,199

512GB – £1,399

1TB – £1,599

Several people responded saying that they too were experiencing the same problem.

They questioned whether this was a software or hardware issue, before speculating that a software update could fix the problem.

MailOnline reached out to Apple for comment on the reports but has not yet received a response.

On a Reddit forum, an iPhone 15 Pro Max user said the speaker issue “seems to be a common issue.”

In response to another customer who voiced a complaint, WallStreetKernel wrote: “My 15 Pro Max does the same thing: it’s not very noticeable in music, but it is noticeable in speech, especially if the audio quality isn’t great.”

‘Like yours, mine does it at high volume.

‘Some people don’t hear this because they may not be as “in tune” or as sensitive to audio quality as we are.

“For example, I mentioned this to my wife and she thought I was crazy for thinking something was wrong with the speaker.”

Negative comments about the iPhone 15 Pro series include dangers of overheating, the metal changing color, and the device bending easily in the hand.

‘This is crazy’: An experiment in China showed that the iPhone 15 Pro can reach temperatures of 118°F (48°C)

Social media users shared images of the new phones, showing significant discoloration, with the metal side bands collecting fingerprints and grease from users’ hands.

They added that “the fact that several people are seeing this issue makes me think it’s a software issue and that Apple needs to adjust the speakers.”

Apple unveiled its long-awaited iPhone 15 at the company’s ‘Wonderlust’ event in California last month.

The standard range of phones starts at £799 ($799 in the US) and comes in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens that users got from the last generation of iPhones.

But the new phone features a significant redesign of its screen.

The ‘notch’ at the top of the phone, long seen as a design flaw, has been replaced by the ‘dynamic island’ used in its current Pro models.

The iPhone 15 also comes with a USB-C charging port, the same one currently used to charge iPads and Macs.

It is available in five new colors (pink, yellow, green, blue and black) and has an improved camera that should allow for more powerful zoom.