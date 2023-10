Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Elon Musk has not donated to the political action fund he pledged to give $100,000—and the group says they would not accept his money even if he did.

Late last month, the billionaire responded to a tweet from Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan saying he had donated $50,000 to a PAC dedicated to defeating progressive San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston.

“I will double that,” Musk wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.