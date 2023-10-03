Girl, 9, May Have Been Abducted At New York State Park: Authorities

Saratoga County, NY – New York State Police are currently conducting a search for a 9-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted on Saturday night while camping with her family.

Charlotte Sena was last seen at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, situated approximately 50 miles north of Albany, around 6:15 p.m. She was wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs, and a gray bike helmet. Charlotte stands at 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has blond hair. An Amber Alert was activated by state police shortly after 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, citing a “child abduction” that occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone, speaking to reporters after an exhaustive search of the park, expressed concerns that Charlotte may have been abducted, stating that it was “quite possible.”

In a statement provided to NBC News, the Sena family implored anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that they just want their child safely returned.

Governor Kathy Hochul told the media that Charlotte and her family were camping a mere 15 minutes away from their home, where she and her sisters were raised. Shortly before her disappearance, Charlotte had been riding her bike around Loop A of the park with family friends. She had said she wanted to complete one more loop on her own, according to Hochul. When she failed to return within 15 minutes, her parents and nearby campers initiated a search, calling out her name. At 6:45 p.m., Charlotte’s bike was found on the loop, and two minutes later, her mother contacted 911 to report her missing. By 7 p.m., state police were on the scene, as Hochul explained.

***AMBER ALERT UPDATED DESCRIPTION*** PLEASE SHARE! NYSP has activated AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, NY at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. Anyone with any information should call the NYSP at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/vE6YGbdDP9

The search effort has involved over 100 personnel and 75 law enforcement officials, including dogs, two drones, two boats, and six underwater rescue teams, according to Hochul, who also mentioned the establishment of a command post at the state park.

