Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    Gas Can Erupts Into Flames During NASCAR Race At Talladega

    By

    Oct 2, 2023 , , , ,
    During the NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, a gas can suddenly burst into flames on pit road.

    Ty Gibbs exited his pit stall, apparently unaware that the gas can was still hanging from his Toyota, resulting in the fuel can becoming dislodged and falling onto pit road. Upon hitting the pavement, it ignited, creating a fiery blaze.

    Other drivers had to maneuver around the blazing gas can, while emergency personnel waited for pit road to clear before moving in to extinguish the flames. Once the area was safe, they successfully put out the fire, allowing the race to resume.

    As a consequence of leaving his pit box with equipment still attached, Gibbs received a penalty, ultimately finishing in 22nd place.

    The post Gas Can Erupts Into Flames During NASCAR Race At Talladega appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

