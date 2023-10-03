The best gaming chairs in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Secretlab, GT Racing, and Herman Miller all make some of the best gaming chairs.

A gaming chair used to be whatever you happened to use for gaming, but nowadays there’s a whole category of purpose-built seats for playing video games. The best gaming chairs are durable, comfortable, adjustable, and capable of withstanding an occasional soda spill.

We researched and tested several models to find the best gaming chairs for different budgets, rooms, and needs. The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is our top pick for most gamers thanks to its excellent build quality and adjustable support. But if that’s too pricey, you should consider the GT Racing chair, which isn’t as high quality but is still comfy without breaking the bank. We’ve also picked gaming chairs that are great for office use, high-end shoppers, “big and tall” players, and even buyers who want the added immersion of built-in speakers.

Here are our top picks for the best gaming chairs

Best overall: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 – See at Secretlab

Offering supreme adjustability, real durability, and a classy look, the Secretlab Titan Evo has everything you need in a gaming chair.

Best budget option: GT Racing Gaming Chair – See at Walmart

The GT Racing gaming chair offers padded comfort, adjustable support, and a colorful design without breaking the bank.

Best office model: Steelcase Leap V2 – See at Amazon

The Steelcase Leap V2 eschews loud design in favor of functionality to blend in seamlessly with your office.

Best immersive pick: X-Rocker Pro Series 2.1 – See at Amazon

With built-in sound and vibration, the X-Rocker Pro Series 2.1 fully immerses you in the game.

Best for a wide seat: AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL – See at Amazon

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL is tall and wide for larger gamers or anyone who prefers a roomy seat.

Best high-end: Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum – See at Herman Miller

The Vantum is a premium gaming chair made in a collaboration between Herman Miller and Logitech.

Best overall: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Secretlab Upholstery: Polyurethane leatherette, fabric, or leatherMax height: 6’9″Weight limit: 285 / 220 / 395 poundsSeat base width: 17.7″ / 18.5″ / 19.3″Armrests: Four-directional adjustableRecline: 85° to 165° Polyurethane leatherette, fabric, or leather6’9″285 / 220 / 395 pounds17.7″ / 18.5″ / 19.3″Four-directional adjustable85° to 165° Pros: Exceptional build quality, up to a five-year warranty, unmatched adjustability Cons: Quite expensive, a little firm for some Having used the last few generations of Secretlab gaming chairs, we’re confident in saying the Singaporean brand has nailed it once again, with the Secretlab Titan Evo being the very best gaming chair. It’s not cheap (starting at $549), but it’s more affordable than other high-end brands and has an exceptional build quality that leaves other chairs of the same price feeling laughably poor. Various materials are available to choose from across three different sizes: small, regular, and XL. The polyurethane leatherette models feature the broadest range of additional visual designs inspired by game/movie franchises and more, with incredibly intricate embroidered styles that hold up well over time. SoftWeave fabric models have fewer franchise designs but offer more subtle looks (pastel colors are a recent addition). The fabric models are more breathable in hot weather, although we wouldn’t say the chair seat itself is softer. Secretlab chairs have always been a little firm at first, but there is a slight softening after you’ve had a chance to break it in. Thankfully, though, there doesn’t seem to be any further flattening of the memory foam over time. We’ve been using a Titan Evo since 2021, and a Secretlab Omega since early 2020, and both still feel fresh. The memory foam head cushion has removed the unsightly strap and is now magnetic, drastically improving the chair’s aesthetics. The magnetic range is more extensive and allows you to put it in just the right place without it bouncing into a default position every time you get up. In addition to super precise four-way moveable armrests, the newly designed lumbar support now moves in four directions via two dials to adjust how much it protrudes and the height at which it does so. The Titan Evo is an excellent buy if you’ve been looking for something to improve your posture. We also recommend SecretLab’s thick memory foam lumbar support cushion as an additional purchase — the cheaper, thicker one rather than the thin “Pro” model. If you’re looking for a better gaming chair, you might have to wait until Secretlab makes something new. Read our Secretlab Titan review (2020 model). Best budget option: GT Racing Gaming Chair GTRacing Upholstery: Polyurethane leatherMax height: 6’2″Weight limit: 330 poundsSeat base width: 16″Armrests: Two-directional adjustable Recline: 90° to 160° Polyurethane leather6’2″330 pounds16″Two-directional adjustable90° to 160° Pros: Affordable, some adjustable support Cons: Can get uncomfortable after a while, prone to faults If you’re working with a limited budget, but still need a seat to carry you through your most intense games, then the GT Racing gaming chair is your new friend. With bucket style seats covered in polyurethane leather, extra cushions, and logos all over, this gaming chair certainly looks the part. There’s padding over the metal frame, so this is a reasonably comfortable chair to sit in for a few hours. More padding would be nice, and the raised sides and metal frame can make this chair uncomfortable after a couple of hours, especially for larger folks. And while the height of the armrests and the seat can be adjusted, the armrests don’t go as high as we’d like. There’s a removable headrest pillow, and you’ll find a lumbar cushion on the back that you can slide up and down. A lever at the side enables you to recline the chair all the way back to a 160-degree angle. This chair also spins 360 degrees, and the wheels roll freely and quietly on hard floors or carpet. The GT Racing chair starts from just $110, which makes it the cheapest option on our list by a distance. You can get it in various colors, including red and black, blue and black, or plain black in the polyurethane covering. While the polyurethane wipes clean easily, it can also get sweaty, and it’s not something you want against your skin, so you may prefer to pay a little more for a fabric finish. While this chair feels reasonably sturdy and does a good job of emulating more expensive gaming chairs, you can feel the difference when you sit in it. This is a budget gaming chair, and the quality reflects that. We can’t speak to longevity either. Online research reveals reports about different faults and parts of this chair breaking. Customer service looks to be good, but we have some concerns about long-term durability. Ultimately, although there are better gaming chairs, we can’t find a superior option at this price. Best office model: Steelcase Leap V2 Simon Hill/Insider Upholstery: Polyester or leatherMax height: Not specifiedWeight limit: 400 poundsSeat base width: 19.25″Armrests: Two-directional adjustable, four-directional adjustable for an extra feeRecline: 96° to 120° Polyester or leatherNot specified400 pounds19.25″Two-directional adjustable, four-directional adjustable for an extra fee96° to 120° Pros: Fully adjustable, very durable, understated style Cons: The seat and back can get warm, expensive Most gaming chairs have a certain style, usually involving bucket seats designed to emulate sports cars, along with vibrant patches of color and prominent logos. But if you’re hunting for a great gaming chair that has to pull double duty as an office chair, then you probably don’t want a garish seat that will catch people’s eyes during video calls. Our pick is the Steelcase Leap V2. It has a well-deserved place in our best office chairs guide. What sets it apart from the competition there and makes it especially suitable for gaming is the padding and adjustability. This is a chair that’s comfortable enough to sit in all day for work and all night for gaming. The Steelcase Leap V2 is designed to support your body whether you’re leaning forward, sitting upright, slouching down, or reclining back with your feet up on the desk. There’s also fully adjustable lumbar support that lets you tweak the resistance of the back, as well as change the height and seat depth, and adjust the height and orientation of the armrests. It also spins through 360 degrees, and the wheels roll smoothly across carpeted or hard floors. You can buy the Steelcase Leap in a wide range of fabric or leather finishes in various colors, with or without the arms and headrest. This makes it a great fit for any office, though some combinations are very pricey. The Steelcase Leap’s price is a pain point, though. If you buy directly from Steelcase, prices start at around $1,000, though it does offer a lifetime warranty. On the other hand, this is a chair that’s built to last, and if you shop around, you can find heavily discounted refurbished chairs with plenty of life left in them. Read our full Steelcase Leap V2 review. Best immersive pick: X-Rocker Pro Series 2.1 X-Rocker Upholstery: Polyurethane leatherMax height: 5’10”Weight limit: 250 poundsSeat size: 18.9″Armrests: Non-adjustableRecline: N/A Polyurethane leather5’10”250 pounds18.9″Non-adjustableN/A Pros: Affordable, built-in sound and vibration, sturdy Cons: Not suitable for taller gamers, needs to be plugged in, limited comfort For those looking for a purpose-built gaming chair, there’s the X-Rocker Pro Series 2.1. This curved, black, PU leather gaming chair offers reasonable comfort and support, but it’s the built-in sound that sets it apart. The X-Rocker Pro Series 2.1 features a pedestal for stability, letting you tilt and swivel while you play. There’s a cushioned headrest, lumbar support, and armrests, but this is not an adjustable chair. It’s not the most comfortable gaming chair either, especially for taller or heavier gamers. We think this chair will work best for kids, teens, and smaller adults. If you’re buying an X-Rocker chair, you’re buying it for its immersive qualities. It has two forward-facing speakers and a subwoofer inside, along with vibration motors that make for an immersive sound experience you can feel. It can also pair with devices via Bluetooth. Unfortunately, this does mean it needs to be plugged into an outlet. The sound should work wirelessly once you get the chair’s Bluetooth transmitter hooked up, but since it relies on RCA technology to connect to your system, it might require extra accessories, like an HDMI Audio Extractor. The X-Rocker Pro Series 2.1 delivers surprisingly decent sound, and the vibrations add an extra layer of experience to gaming sessions and movies. A panel on the right-hand side houses controls and various wired connections. Assembly is required, and you’ll want help to do so. Once it’s put together, the chair feels pretty sturdy. The high-quality speakers and vibrations make this chair fantastic for fast-paced games. Racing game enthusiasts in particular will get a kick out of the chair’s immersive sound and feel. It’s also foldable, which makes it easier to store when you’re not using it, especially compared to more rigid gaming chairs. Ultimately, the X-Rocker Pro Series 2.1 has a lot to offer for around $250, but if you don’t care about the sound or vibration features, you should check out a more comfortable, adjustable chair. Best for a wide seat: AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL AndaSeat Upholstery: PVC leather or linen fabricMax height: 6’11”Weight limit: 395 poundsSeat base width: 21″Armrests: Four-directional adjustableRecline: 90° to 165° PVC leather or linen fabric6’11”395 pounds21″Four-directional adjustable90° to 165° Pros: Incredibly sturdy with wide seat, lots of adjustable parts, easy to put together Cons: Armrest covers can pop off accidentally, extended warranty process is kind of bizarre The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is a fantastic wide chair that’s built for “big and tall” gamers. It’s available in both soft linen fabric and tough PVC leather — so tough that reviewers are repeatedly amazed at how well it resists scuffing and scratching. And it comes at a price, $500, that’s lower than our overall pick while still offering many of the same features. Our favorite thing about the Kaiser 3 XL is, understandably, its size. The thick seat is over 21 inches wide, and the backrest is over 22 inches wide at the shoulders. That’s impressive for a pro-level gaming chair like this — our previous wide pick, the Corsair T2, only had a shoulder width of about 20 inches. And its aluminum base gives it a high level of sturdiness, including support for up to 395 pounds. That’s near the highest weight limit we’ve seen on a gaming chair. We also have to shout out the customization features, which let you adjust the lumbar support position and strength, headrest height, and more. The headrest is actually magnetic, which means you won’t have to worry about its sliding power degrading over time, and you can replace the pillow with other magnetic options. The armrest covers are magnetic too, which has its flaws — it’s not hard to pop them off accidentally if you hit them the wrong way. But it also means you can easily switch them out with any of the other color options that AndaSeat offers. The wide variety of magnetic parts also make assembling the chair pretty easy, since there aren’t nearly as many nuts and bolts to worry about. One thing about AndaSeat chairs that’s worth mentioning is their strange warranty policy. By default, all AndaSeat chairs have a two-year limited warranty that covers defects in the product, but not damage sustained while using it. You can extend that warranty to five years by taking a picture or video of your chair, posting it on social media for at least a month, writing a review on the AndaSeat Facebook page, and sending them an email. But even after all that, the extended warranty still only covers factory defects. It’s all very weird. AndaSeat offers the Kaiser 3 in two sizes, Large (L) and Extra Large (XL). We recommend the XL version since it offers a lot more seat space and weight support for not much more money. But the L version is great too, especially for smaller users. Best high-end: Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum Herman Miller Upholstery: Polyurethane foam and polyester fabricMax height: 6’6″Weight limit: 350 poundsSeat size: 20″Armrests: Four-directional adjustableRecline: 90° to 109° Polyurethane foam and polyester fabric6’6″350 pounds20″Four-directional adjustable90° to 109° Pros: Comfortable curved back and headrest, highly adjustable, one of Herman Miller’s most affordable chairs Cons: Can’t recline very far In the world of office chairs, there’s no brand more respected than Herman Miller. But Herman Miller also produces a range of specialized gaming chairs — most notably the Vantum, made in cooperation with gaming accessory titan Logitech. The Vantum is a stylish gaming chair that’s designed to be used for long stretches of time without breaks. It’s made with a soft polyurethane fabric, and has a suspension structure that encourages breathable airflow. Its neckpad helps support both your neck and spine to combat aches and pains. And its solid glass-filled frame means that it can support up to 350 pounds, which is great for a chair this size. Compared to other chairs, the Vantum is also incredibly customizable. Using the built-in knobs, you can adjust the seat depth, chair height, neckpad position, back curve, maximum tilt angle, and even tilt tension. All these knobs are also etched with numeric markings that let you keep track of exactly which settings you like. If you’re fussy about your gaming chair’s exact positioning and feel, the Vantum might be your true love. The Vantum’s only major downside is that it can’t recline very far. According to the Herman Miller website’s Q&A section, the Vantum can only recline about 19° from its default upright position. That’s a far shallower tilt than other chairs. You also can’t lock the chair in a reclined position — you have to actively push back on the seat. And the chair’s default position actually pushes you forward slightly, which won’t be to everyone’s liking. One of Vantum’s biggest strengths is its price. Herman Miller chairs are wonderful, but come at a premium price, usually nearing $2,000. In comparison, the Vantum starts at less than $800. That means you’re getting Herman Miller quality and design philosophy for, comparatively, a budget price. That said, if you’re desperate for Herman Miller quality and don’t care about the price, there are better options. Herman Miller and Logitech have also produced the Embody gaming chair, which offers more comfort for about $700 extra. What to look for in a gaming chair Secretlab With such a wide and growing selection to choose from, it can be tricky to pick the best gaming chair for your needs. Here are a few of the important factors to keep in mind when you’re shopping for a gaming chair. Size: It’s vital to find a gaming chair that’s suited to your height and weight. You’ll generally find a suggested range or maximum height and weight in the specs of each chair. Bear in mind that the ideal height and weight for a chair will likely be in the middle of the stated range. This is especially important if the chair isn’t adjustable or has limited adjustability. Make sure you read reviews and see what people are saying about the sizing. If you can, it’s always a good idea to try before you buy. Adjustability: The best gaming chairs will be fully adjustable, allowing you to tailor the chair to your body. Ideally, you should be able to adjust the seat height and the armrests and tilt and recline in the chair. The best gaming chairs will also offer adjustable lumbar support and extras like seat depth adjustments, but these are often lacking in cheaper chairs. Bear in mind that you can always add a cushion for lumbar support, but make sure that you get one that can be strapped into the correct position. Material: The majority of our picks for the best gaming chairs are finished in polyurethane (PU) leather, but you can also find fabric finishes and real leather chairs, though they will be more expensive. Fake or real leather has the advantage of being easy to wipe clean but can lead to an uncomfortably sweaty back. Fabric tends to be more breathable but may stain more easily. Style: You can get gaming chairs emblazoned with esports logos or styled after videogame characters, but if you’re buying something for the home office it’s a good idea to consider what the chair will look like during a business video call. Some options bridge the gap between traditional office chair and gaming chair. How we tested gaming chairs Simon Hill/Insider We built our guide to the best gaming chairs using a mix of first-hand testing and thorough research. When evaluating which gaming chairs are worth highlighting, we prioritize a variety of criteria, including comfort, skeletal support, price, design, durability, and even the quality of the chair’s warranty. Occasionally, we may recommend a chair that falters in some categories if it significantly excels in others. For this guide, we also gathered recommendations from game developers and avid gamers. Additionally, we cross-referenced our opinions with existing gaming chair reviews to make sure we weren’t missing any hidden gems, or making anecdotal claims that don’t hold up. All Insider reviewers keep a close eye on the industries they write about, and we re-evaluate our buying guides multiple times per year. This helps us write the most accurate reviews and recommendations possible. Gaming chair FAQs GT Racing How much money will a good gaming chair cost? Gaming chairs can get pretty expensive. A budget gaming chair comes in around $150 to $300, but these chairs are usually missing features and aren’t super comfortable. You can find chairs for lower than this, but they’re rarely even worth considering. Normal gaming chairs — like our top pick, the SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 — range from $500 to $800. These are the comfortable chairs that feature adjustable parts, lumbar support, and sturdy construction. Once you pass the $800 mark, you’ll start seeing diminishing returns. Premium furniture brands like Herman Miller make fantastic chairs that feel wonderful to sit in for long periods of time, but they’re probably not so much better that they’re worth breaking the bank for. Does every gaming chair fit every body type? No. Some gaming chairs will be too thin to sit comfortably in, some will be too short to avoid cramping long legs, and so on. The best gaming chairs are adjustable, which means that they’ll be accessible to a wider variety of body types. But before you buy any chair, check the specifications to make sure that you’ll fit comfortably in it, and that it’ll fit in your office or home. Does a gaming chair actually make you better? This is a complicated question to answer. There hasn’t been much research on gaming chairs, or how they compare to other sorts of chairs for improving game performance. The large majority of claims about gaming chairs are made either anecdotally through product reviews or by the brands that build the chairs themselves, neither of which are totally trustworthy. The research that does exist, like this 2019 paper from De La Salle University’s School of Industrial Engineering, suggests that gaming chairs do improve gaming performance, although in an indirect way. Their research says that gaming chairs tend to be more ergonomic, meaning that gamers can play for longer periods without strain — so, over an extended period, their focus, alertness, and skill stay higher than that of gamers in other chairs. Some chairs are built in specific ways to encourage focus. The Herman Miller Vantum, for example, slightly tilts the user forward so they’re closer to the screen. But the research suggests that when it comes to improving game performance, being comfortable is the most important thing.

