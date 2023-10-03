Trump Accuses Judge of Criminal Behavior in Fiery Outburst Outside Court: Calls for Disbarment of Judge Engoron, Criticizes Clerk, and Explains Motivation for In-Person Appearance at Manhattan court

Trump tore into Judge Arthur Engoron’s kick outside his courthouse

He accused him of ‘disregard for his own justice system’

The judge overseeing his case should be ‘criminally charged’

Former President Donald Trump launched an angry attack on the state Supreme Court judge who oversaw his case. He said Judge Arthur Engoron should be suspended and “criminally charged” amid adverse rulings.

Trump blasted the judge for an earlier summary judgment ruling in the case, which imposed a possible $250 million fine on him, even though his team had requested summary judgment in the case.

“This is a judge who should be disbarred. This is a judge who should no longer be in office,” Trump said.

“This is a judge that some people say could be criminally charged for what he does. He’s interfering in the election, and that’s a shame,” Trump said angrily.

Trump said Judge Arthur Engoron “could be criminally charged” for his handling of the case

Engoron attended Columbia University, received his law degree from New York University and worked as a trial attorney and legal clerk

Trump made the extraordinary statement during a lunch break just steps from the courtroom, as reporters and cameras were set up in the New York courthouse.

He repeated the claim that Justice Department officials were pulling the strings in the Empire State, as he again attacked state AG Letitia James, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith and even a law clerk who he claimed was in Judge’s “ear” Engeron sat.

‘This man is getting away with murder. And his clerk is not allowed to be in his ear for every question. You should take a look at her. She hates Trump more than he does,” Trump said.

His attacks come despite warnings in unrelated criminal cases about attacks on court staff. Jack Smith’s team asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for a gag order citing many of his past attacks on prosecutors, and even his attacks on the judge himself. She also ruled against a motion from Trump’s team that she should recuse herself.

Trump criticized the judge as he stood steps away from his courtroom

“Look at Jack Smith. Look at these people. This is called election interference and worse than that, much worse than that,” he said.

In the New York case, where huge fines and permits for parts of his real estate empire are at stake, Trump is balancing the courtroom strategy with an electoral strategy, with his poll numbers rising despite a series of criminal charges.

He called Judge Engeron a “Democratic club politician” and a da-Democratic operative.

Engoron attended Columbia University, received his law degree from New York University and worked as a trial attorney and legal clerk. In his statements, he mentioned that he took part in a protest against the war in Vietnam and that he drove a taxi, a spokesman said AP profile.

Trump also attacked New York AG Letitia James, calling her a “disgrace to our country.” Look at Jack Smith. Look at these people,” he said.

Judge Engoron is prohibited from hitting back at Trump in the press, even though he has decision-making authority in the non-jury trial.

He also exploded over the valuation for Mar-a-Lago that the judge cited in a ruling that Trump had inflated its assets by $2 billion.

He cited articles quoting real estate experts shocked by the low valuations. He said at the time that the private club was worth $1.5 billion.

“Anyone who does business in New York State is crazy,” said Trump, who moved his official residence to Florida.

Trump used the ratings to make his best case to the media. “I have a lot of respect for you – not all of you, but a lot of you,” he said.

When asked why he decided to come to court in person, he skipped the trial in which he was found liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll. Trump said: ‘Because I want to see this witch hunt for myself.’