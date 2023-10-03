BREAKING: North Dakota State Senator, Wife, 2 Children, Killed In Plane Crash In Utah

On Monday, a tragic incident was confirmed by Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, revealing that Sen. Doug Larsen (R) from North Dakota, along with his wife and their two young children, lost their lives in a small plane crash in Utah, the Associated Press reported.

According to a statement from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, the plane crashed on Sunday evening shortly after departing from Canyonlands Airfield, north of Moab, Utah. The sheriff’s office reported that all four individuals on board the plane were killed.

Hogue’s email conveyed, “Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah. They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the crash of the single-engine Piper plane.

