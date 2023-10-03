Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    New Yorkers Leave Porch Lights on for 9-Year-Old Who Vanished From Park

    Porch lights are being left on across the Saratoga, New York, area as police race against time to find 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, who they believe was abducted while bike riding in a park where her family was camping.

    Moreau Lake State Park was closed to the public as the FBI joined scores of other law enforcement agencies using sonar, drones, and bloodhounds to search for any trace of the fourth grader.

    Meanwhile, Charlotte’s friends and family were urging the public to share her photo and expressing disbelief that she could have been snatched in the few minutes she was happily riding on a trail loop by herself.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

