Increase in TV Ratings for Chiefs’ Game as Taylor Swift Watches Travis Kelce at MetLife Stadium, with Female Viewership Surging by Two Million

Swift saw Kelce play for the second time at MetLife Stadium on Sunday

And the pop sensation continued to bring more viewers to the NFL

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The hysteria surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continued Sunday night when the pop superstar showed up at MetLife Stadium to watch the Chiefs beat the Jets.

And the Swift Effect continued when the pop sensation saw Kelce play MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, sending ratings soaring once again.

Sunday’s star-studded event in New Jersey lived up to expectations as ratings rose from the previous week, when Swift saw the Chiefs tight end play for the first time in Arrowhead, Kansas City.

An average of 27 million viewers tuned in to NBC and Peacock to watch the Chiefs hold on for a nail-biting win over the Jets. famous friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more joined Swift in her suite at MetLife, according to a release from the network.

As the Jets pulled within eight points of the Chiefs during the second quarter of Week 4’s thrilling matchup, viewership peaked at an estimated 29.4 million viewers.

Taylor Swift’s latest appearance at a Chiefs game continued to impact the ratings

An estimated 27 million viewers watched Swift’s new boyfriend Travis Kelce (right) and the Chiefs beat the Jets on Sunday night

That figure is almost three million more than the 24.32 that saw the Chiefs claim victory over the Bears last week with Swift in the stands at Arrowhead.

The figure amounts to 2.68 million more than the 24.32 million that saw Swift cheer for Kelce and the Chiefs against the Bears for the first time last week.

Across NBC’s digital platforms, including Peacock, the game drew 1.85 million viewers, marking NBC Sports’ largest-ever streaming audience for a regular-season NFL game on Sunday, and a 42 percent increase over the Week 4 game from last year, which faced Patrick Mahomes. against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Swift’s support of her new boyfriend has also attracted a new audience to the NFL, as Swifties continued to tune in to catch a glimpse of the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Sunday’s broadcast saw an increase in viewership among women of all age groups, adding more than 2 million female viewers, according to NBC.

A number of die-hard football fans took to social media to criticize NBC for their coverage of MetLife, where the camera regularly cut away to photos of Swift and her A-list friends.

One wrote: ‘Please don’t play Taylor Swift on your TV drinking game… you’re going to be hospitalized if you aren’t already.’

Another added, “These Taylor Swift cutaways during Chiefs games need to go.”

While much of the build-up surrounded Swift’s potential in the stadium, the most angry reaction came after the Chiefs’ first touchdown, when cameras immediately cut to Taylor and her famous friends in their suite.

Since it was Isiah Pacheco who scored the points instead of Kelce, some fans were left seething but insisting that they should have shown the jubilant players on the field.

Swift has so far remained very coy about her romance with the professional footballer, but she was spotted during the match leaning over to her actress friend Lively and whispering ‘look at him’.

Swift was caught by NBC’s cameras turning to Blake Lively and saying ‘look at him’

As you’d expect, fans went crazy after watching the clip live on NBC, with one person writing on Instagram, “She literally can’t believe she’s with the most popular athlete.”

Meanwhile, another added: “She’s as in love as a kitten.”

It is believed that Swift and Kelce left the stadium separately after the game, with the NFL tight end staying with his teammates and boarding the Chiefs bus.

Taylor, meanwhile, headed to private members club Zero Bond in New York City, where she continued the party into the wee hours.