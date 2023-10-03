Tesla deliveries fall as electric car maker upgrades its factories

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tesla delivered fewer cars than expected in the third quarter of the year.

In the three months to the end of September, the electric vehicle maker delivered 435,059 vehicles, almost 7 percent less than the previous quarter.

It was the first drop in deliveries in more than a year and came as Tesla closed factories to update them and make new models.

However, the company said its goal of delivering 1.8 million vehicles this year remains the same. Wall Street analysts on average expected Tesla to deliver 454,100 vehicles.

Slowdown: Tesla (led by Elon Musk, pictured) delivered 435,059 cars in the three months to the end of September, down almost 7% from the previous quarter.

Some analysts believe improvements at factories could lead to a pickup in deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Tesla has reduced the price of many of its cars – particularly in the United States and China – in a bid to boost sales.

A Tesla spokesperson said yesterday: ‘A sequential decline in volumes was caused by planned downtime for factory upgrades.

“Our 2023 volume target of around 1.8 million vehicles remains unchanged.”