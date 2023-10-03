Cowgirl Barbie Is Alive and Well in This Wrangler x Barbie Collection

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Wrangler.

Just when you thought the Barbiecore movement might be dying down, another pretty-in-pink collaboration comes around that keeps the trend going strong.

Last week, Wrangler and Mattel, Inc. released a collection that infuses Wrangler’s signature western heritage designs with Barbie’s pink-forward style, and the result is a capsule full of ever-imaginative, Barbie-centric pieces we can’t wait to add to our closet.

