Biden Invites Selma Blair to White House to Discuss MS Battle with Service Dog Scout, Spotlighting Mark on His Face

Biden wore the mark on his right cheekbone during the event on Monday

The White House did not immediately say where it came from

He, Selma Blair and her dog scouted the commemoration of the Americans with Disabilities Act

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Joe Biden wore a mysterious mark on his right cheekbone Monday at an event with actress Selma Blair to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The mark was not visible on Sunday when the president spoke to reporters about the deal to fund the government.

But it was on his face on Monday as he, Blair and her assistance dog Scout paid tribute to the groundbreaking legislation for people with disabilities.

The White House did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s inquiry into how the president obtained the discoloration. He has previously shown spots on his face due to a CPAP mask he wears at night to help with his sleep apnea.

President Joe Biden wore a mysterious mark on his right cheekbone Monday at an event with actress Selma Blair to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Biden escorted Blair and her English Labrador from the White House to the stage on the South Lawn. Blair, 51, walks with a cane. She looked stylish in her white skirt suit with sparkling embellishments.

Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

As she reached the stage, the actress, known for “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” told Scout, “down” and “good boy.”

As he lay at Biden’s feet, the president began to bend down to pet Scout, but Blair looked back and said, “Yes, stay.” That caused Biden to straighten up.

“I feel so powerful all of a sudden,” Blair said, laughing.

Scout huddled close to Biden’s feet during Blair’s remarks.

The actress praised the late Judy Heumann, the activist who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of people with disabilities. Both the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA were celebrated Monday.

“The push for equality continues,” Blair said. “Our laws and policies must reflect that our disabled lives are not of lesser value.”

Blair wrote a bestselling memoir in 2022 called Mean Baby, in which she describes her battle with her illness. She has revealed that she suffered from symptoms for years and at one point considered suicide.

And she talks about undergoing experimental stem cell and chemotherapy treatment for her multiple sclerosis.

President Joe Biden walks with actress Selma Blair and Blair’s service dog Scout

President Joe Biden signs ‘I love you’ in American Sign Language while taking photos with guests at an event celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act

President Biden makes faces with a young guy

Selma Blair watches as President Joe Biden leans down to see Blair’s service dog, Scout

The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in programs administered by federal agencies, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 prevents discrimination against the disabled in everything from employment to parking to voting.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and Biden noted that both bills received bipartisan support in passing Congress.

“These laws are a source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, participation, respect and, as my father would say, most importantly, dignity,” Biden said. ‘Be treated with dignity. Ensuring that the American dream applies to all of us, not just some of us.”

After his remarks, Biden spent about 30 minutes talking to guests and taking selfies. He even signed “I love you” to a little boy in American Sign Language.