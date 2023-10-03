Discover Gisele Bundchen’s foolproof wellness treatment that will leave you feeling amazing

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gisele Bundchen shared her best wellness tip that will have fans feeling happy and healthy in no time – just days after admission she was “surviving” before divorcing Tom Brady.

Following her shock split from the NFL quarterback last October, the 43-year-old model revealed that simply being outdoors gives her a big boost of energy and lightens her mood.

“(Someone once asked:) ‘What is your best wellness treatment?’ and I say, ‘Nature is my best wellness treatment,’” Gisele revealed.

“I feel the sun, I swim in the ocean, I run on the sand and I feel the grass under my feet.”

Gisele Bundchen revealed that being outdoors gives her a big energy boost

The mother-of-two, who is Tom Brady’s ex-wife, said being in nature was her “best wellness treatment”.

The mother of two children and People: “Just being in nature gives you energy. It just makes you feel good.

Gisele told the publication that she loves living in Miami, Florida, where she moved in 2020, because of the sunny weather.

“I love the sun,” she exclaimed. “(Wherever) the sun is, I always feel the happiest.” The sun does you good. People say, “Oh, it’s so hot,” but I say, “I love it.” I love the heat.

Earlier this month, Gisele purchased a $9.1 million home in Southwest Ranches, located 30 miles northwest of Miami.

The stunning nine-bedroom property, set on 7.5 acres of land, includes a full-size soccer field, tennis courts and a hot tub, according to TMZ.

Other amenities include an infinity pool and a state-of-the-art equestrian skating rink, which includes 10 large horse stalls, a hibachi grill, pizza oven, barbecue grill and wine refrigerator.

Gisele has always expressed her love and respect for the earth and, on World Environment Day in June, hailed Mother Nature as “our greatest teacher.”

Paying homage to the beauty of the natural world, she wrote on Instagram: “It shows us that everything is interconnected and interdependent. Its power comes from its diversity and it depends on it for its survival.

Gisele said being in nature “just gives you energy” and “just makes you feel good.”

She also spoke about her love of the sun and the feeling of the sun on her skin.

“Just like with people, our differences are our strengths, and we become stronger when we work together.”

Gisèle added: “Nature neither judges nor divides. She nourishes.

“It reminds us that each form of life is sacred and important, and has its own special role in creating balance, so that all life can flourish.

“Nature has the answers – and by observing it and reflecting its example, we can all prosper.” This is our home and our choices create our future.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of Gisele’s divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady.

The former couple – who are parents to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 – announced their split after months of speculation that their 13-year marriage was in ruins.

Gisele announced her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage

Gisele and Tom share Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 – while Tom also has an older son named Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with model and actress Bridget Moynahan.

In an upcoming interview with Lee Cowan for CBS News Sunday Morning, Gisele said she happily entered a new era in her life and detailed how the couple “drifted apart” before their split – saying: ” I think before I was surviving more, and now I’m living, which is different.

She previously described the split as the “death of her dream” – while also sparking rumors she gave the football professional an ultimatum, forcing him to choose their relationship over his sporting career.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for a cover shoot for the magazine’s April issue, she said: “Look, I’ve always encouraged him and I will forever.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to succeed and conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. C This is really what I want, from the bottom of my heart.

“Sometimes you grow up together; sometimes we break up,” she added. “When I was 26 and he was 29, we met, we wanted to start a family, we wanted things together.

“As time goes on, we realize we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.

“That doesn’t mean you don’t love that person. It just means that for you to be authentic and truly live the life you want to live, you need to have someone who can meet you in the middle, is not isn’t it? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.