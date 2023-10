New York State Police

Charlotte Sena, the 9-year-old girl who vanished Saturday after going on a bike ride at a park in Upstate New York, was found alive and in “good health” on Monday evening, cops confirmed to The Daily Beast.

In a brief statement, New York State Police announced Sena was safe and said a suspect was in custody in connection to her disappearance. No other details were provided.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

