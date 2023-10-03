Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Matt Gaetz Officially Tries to Remove Kevin McCarthy

    After months of threats and chaotic infighting, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is finally facing a vote on whether he will continue to lead the House Republican majority.

    On Monday evening, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) formally filed a “motion to vacate the chair,” a procedural maneuver that forces an up-or-down vote on ousting McCarthy as Speaker.

    The Florida congressman had telegraphed his intention to call the vote after McCarthy advanced a bill to avert a government shutdown on Saturday, which passed over significant GOP opposition thanks to near-unanimous support from House Democrats.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

