Kenny Loggins, 75, Enjoys Casual Outing with Girlfriend Lisa Hawkins Ahead of Upcoming Tour

Kenny Loggins was spotted on Monday during a rare public outing in Montecito, California.

The Footloose singer, 75, was spotted enjoying a meal with his longtime girlfriend, Lisa Hawkins, in the upscale community of Santa Barbara.

The Grammy winner looked relaxed in a light blue sweater and jeans as he left a deli.

Kenny’s salt and pepper hair was parted on the right side and he sported a striking silver beard.

The singer and songwriter was adorned with a long silver chain.

Lisa, who Kenny has been with for several years, showed off her toned arms in a white tank top.

She wore skinny jeans with brown suede boots.

Lisa carried a small Louis Vuitton bag and styled her blonde bob straight.

Kenny was seen looking adoringly at his love as she walked to the car park with a bag for the road.

Before he left, Kenny was seen talking to a friend on the market terrace and giving him a hug as he said goodbye.

The Danny’s Song artist has lived in the area for decades and raised his children there with his former wives.

The Danger Zone singer shares Crosby, 42, Cody, 40, and Isabella, 35, with his first wife, Eve Ein.

He shares Lukas, 30, and Hana, 26, with his second wife, Julia Cooper.

The Oscar nominee will begin touring at the end of this week.

The This Is It tour kicks off on October 6 in Las Vegas.

He will then travel back and forth in California through November 4, concluding in Santa Barbara.

The hitmaker’s duet with longtime friend Melissa Manchester will also be released on October 6.

The two double Kenny’s 1978 hit, When I Call You ‘Friend’.

The song will be included on Melissa’s upcoming album ReView, set for release in 2024.

Melissa tours as Rose Bryce in the North American touring company of Funny Girl.

She is scheduled to be on the road with the musical until the end of August 2024.