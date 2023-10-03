As Early Voting Starts Nationwide, Voice ‘Vote Twice’ Farce Unfolds as Voters Receive Multiple Postal Ballots

<!–

Some voters accidentally received extra postal ballots for the Voice referendum – with the Electoral Commission explaining why this flaw happened.

Melbourne voter Terry Guest said he and his wife both received additional postal votes and claimed they were told to “just ignore one of them and destroy it if possible “.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) said supplementary ballot papers are sent when voters submit two postal ballot applications with different details.

However, only one postal vote will be accepted per voter, as each postal vote is checked against the electoral rolls.

The AEC states on its website: “The AEC checks each returned postal vote against the electoral roll.

“Once a person is removed from the list with an accepted absentee ballot, any duplicates received for that registration package will not be accepted and the voter will be marked as an apparent multiple voter.”

The AEC advises anyone who received an additional ballot paper to return one and destroy the other.

“This will not result in the receipt of a non-vote notice – non-vote notices are taken from the electoral rolls, not the identification numbers on postal vote certificates,” he said. declared.

Applications for postal voting are open until 6 p.m. on October 11. The AEC has been contacted for further comment.

Early voting fully opened in Australia on Tuesday after a staggered start in some states due to the Labor Day public holiday in some states.

Voting opened on Monday in the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia, and on Tuesday in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

With the official vote taking place in just over a week, on October 14, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains hopeful that his Yes campaign will be “certainly winnable”, despite a drop in support in the polls.

Newspoll found support for Voice stood at 36 percent just over a week before referendum day on October 14.

Resolve found just 43 per cent of Australians planned to vote yes.

“When people have these one-on-one conversations about the issue, people who are either undecided or undecided, non-voters say, ‘Yeah, that’s pretty fair,’” Mr. Albanese told the ABC National radio on Tuesday.

“It’s the right thing to do, it’s consistent with the Australian principle of fairness.”

“…I hope a yes result will be declared on the 14th and then the 15th. I think the country will certainly come together as it did after the apology to the Stolen Generations.

It comes as more Australian stars join the Yes campaign, including former Labor minister and Midnight Oil singer Peter Garrett and NRL Panthers grand final hero Nathan Cleary.

Cleary shared a video on social media showing his support after the Panthers’ grand final victory on Sunday, while Garrett warned Australians against “scary campaigns”.

“We’ve been singing about this for years. We love Aus deeply, we think it’s important,” he said.

“Of course, how you vote is entirely up to you, but don’t get caught up in all the scare campaigning.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (above) still believes the referendum is “certainly winnable” despite falling support for the Yes vote.

However, Nationals senator Matt Canavan urged Australians to ignore flashy celebrity endorsements.

“The government seems to only have celebrities to make the case for its constitutional change, not arguments,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.

“I think the bar should be very high for change, and with all due respect to Mr. Cleary, I think we need real arguments about how this is going to improve people’s lives.”