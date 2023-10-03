Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    WATCH: Raiders Fan Beaten, Pushed Down Concrete Steps During Fight At Chargers Game

    By

    WATCH: Raiders Fan Beaten, Pushed Down Concrete Steps During Fight At Chargers Game

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — The rivalry between the Chargers and Raiders always ignites passion in fans, and sometimes things can go a little too far. Video during Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium showed two fans getting into an altercation in which one was punched and pushed down onto the concrete steps.

    #Raiders #Chargers #Fight #SofiStadium pic.twitter.com/mzfR7duFcm

    — Ricardo Vargas (@1ricardovargas) October 1, 2023

    Read the full story from KABC here.

