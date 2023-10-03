CDs offering 6% interest

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

CDs offering 6% APY are available at one national bank and several credit unions.

One national bank and a few local credit unions have CDs paying 6% APY or more.

To open a 6% APY CD, you may need to meet certain eligibility requirements.

There are also banks and credit unions with CDs paying over 5% APY, and they’re available nationwide.

While many CDs pay above the national average right now, finding a financial institution that offers 6% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) or more on a CD is pretty rare.

There’s one nationwide bank that’s offering a 6% CD right now, but specifically for private banking clients. There are also a couple of credit unions offer CDs reaching 6% APY or more (although you’ll need to meet their membership eligibility requirements).

See if you qualify for a 6% interest CD. And don’t worry if you aren’t eligible — the best CD rates nationwide are still well above 5% APY.

Certificates of deposit with at least 6% interest

Institution

TermHighest APY Available

Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union 7-month certificate – Brand Name

7 months

Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union 7-month certificate – APY

Truliant Regular Certificates – Brand Name

11 months

6.25%

Chase 6 Month CD – Brand Name

6 months

6.00% (specifically for private banking customers)

ACMG Federal Credit Union

12 months

6.00%

City Credit Union 12 Month CD – Brand Name

12 months

City Credit Union 12 Month CD – APY

Credit Human 12 Month Share Certificate – Brand Name

12 months

Credit Human 12 Month Share Certificate – APY

Compare other high-yield CDs

If you don’t meet the membership eligibility requirements at any of the above credit unions, bear in mind that various CDs offer 5% interest.

Featured Nationally Available Deposit Rates

These accounts all offer at least 5% APY on deposits.

Compare 6% CDs

Several banks and credit unions offer a CD paying 6% APY. Read more about the opening requirement for each financial institution, below.

JP Morgan Chase

JP Morgan Chase is offering a special rate of 6% APY to private banking customers who open an account with $5 million or more in new money, according to a Wall Street Journal exclusive story. New money means that funds have to come from an another financial institution. This CD has a $100 million maximum deposit. The offer has also been extended until Friday, October 6.

Truliant Federal Credit Union

Truliant Federal Credit Union is a local financial institution serving communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. It currently has a limited-time 11-month CD paying 6.25% APY. This account requires a minimum deposit of $5,000, and you must use money from an external financial institution.

Truliant has a couple of ways to join. For example, you’ll be eligible for membership if you live, work, or go to school in an eligible county in North Carolina, Virginia, or South Carolina. You may also join if you work for a participating employer, have a family member or household member who’s currently in the credit union, or you become a member of the American Consumer Council (this is specifically an option for people who live in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia or Tennessee).

ACMG Federal Credit Union

ACMG Federal Credit Union, a financial institution with two locations in New York, is offering 6.00% APY on a 12-month share certificate.

You must become a member of ACMG Federal Credit Union to open a CD. Membership eligibility is open to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in select areas in Syracuse, New York; immediate family members or household members of current ACMG members; students who attend Solvay School District or Holy Family School; members of select partner organizations, or employees from select employer groups.

City Credit Union

City Credit Union serves residents in North Texas. It’s offering City Credit Union 12 Month CD – APY APY on a 12-month CD.

You’ll have to meet certain membership eligibility requirements to open a CD at City CU. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in an eligible Texas county (Dallas, Collin, Denton, Tarrant, Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis, Grayson, Cooke, Hunt, Parker, Wise, or Johnson). A minimum opening deposit of City Credit Union 12 Month CD – Minimum Deposit is required to open the CD.

Credit Human Credit Union

Credit Human 12 Month Share Certificate – Brand Name is also offering Credit Human 12 Month Share Certificate – APY APY on a 12-month CD.

To become a member of Credit Human 12 Month Share Certificate – Brand Name, you or a family member must be an employee of an employer or organization partner; live, work, worship or attend school in a San Antonio, TX or New Orleans, LA service area; study at a trade school, college or university partner; are a veteran, retiree, or active duty member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard; or become a member of the American Consumer Council.

Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union

Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union 7-month certificate – Brand Name, a financial institution serving people in Michigan, also offers a CD paying over 7% APY. To open a CD at Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union, you must live, work, own property, go to school, or worship in any county in Michigan; work at the credit union; or have an immediate family member who is an existing member. The CD has a maximum deposit of $7,000.

6% interest CDs FAQs

How much interest will $25,000 earn in a 6% CD?

If you deposit $25,000 into a 1-year CD paying 6% APY, you’d earn around $1,500 in one year.

Is 6% for a CD good?

Yes, 6% APY for a CD is an excellent rate. Average CD rates are significantly lower than 6% APY.

What bank is paying 6% on CDs?

Chase is currently offering 6% APY on a 6-month CD to private client bankers who open an account with $5 million or more in new money. There are also a couple of credit unions paying 6% APY on a CD, including (but not limited to) Alpena Alcona Area CU, City CU, and Credit Human. You’ll have to meet certain eligibility requirements to join these credit unions, though.

