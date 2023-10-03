Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Evangelicals Worshiping Trump Is as About as Unchristian as It Gets

    Evangelicals Worshiping Trump Is as About as Unchristian as It Gets

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Fanatical idol worship was once reserved for rock stars. Today, it is former president Donald Trump who enjoys cult-like popularity.

    “I’m going to start crying now,” a middle-aged woman told an interviewer in Iowa, this weekend. “But when [Trump] comes out on stage [and] I can see him face-to-face live, it’s going to be the best day of my life. I love that man.”

    She’s not alone. After two impeachments, a Capitol riot, and four indictments, Trump retains a dominant hold over Republicans who have put their faith in “that man.” Literally.

