Outrage Ignited by Single Image of New Zealand Politician Enjoying Dinner, Condemned by Prominent Australian Doctor

A photo of New Zealand opposition leader Christopher Luxon eating KFC has sparked debate online, with health experts saying he was promoting “unhealthy eating”.

Mr. Luxon posted a photo on social media, where he is seen smiling, eating a box of KFC chicken, reflecting on his long day of campaigning.

His party is currently favored ahead of Labor as New Zealanders prepare to vote on October 14.

“Dinner after another day of campaigning to rebuild the economy and get our country back on track #chicken,” Mr. Luxon wrote.

But the image sparked strong reactions online, including from Australian Medical Association president Professor Steve Robson.

New Zealand Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon (pictured) has been criticized online after posting this image of himself eating KFC less than two weeks before the election.

“What a disappointing image and message,” he said.

Professor Robson told Daily Mail Australia it was frustrating to see one of New Zealand’s political leaders promoting unhealthy eating.

“New Zealand has an abundant diet offering some of the healthiest foods in the world. It is very disappointing to see a political leader associated with foods with little or no nutritional value when there are so many healthy options,” he said.

“The AMA is campaigning to support measures to restrict advertising and target children with adverts for unhealthy foods.”

Many others on social media were quick to call out Mr. Luxon: “Aww, come on Chris Luxon, you’re better than that.” Doing blatant promotional work for a fast food company is shameless.

“I will remember not to look to Luxon when it comes to health policy…” commented another.

“It’s a shame you had to advertise junk food, but I guess you want the general population to identify with you,” wrote a third.

But some saw the light side of Mr. Luxon’s message.

“Don’t worry Chris, it’ll be even better when you win the election. Get those champers ready! “, one person wrote.

‘NZ thanks you for your work. I’ll call you PM in a few months,” said a second.

The New Zealand National Party is well ahead in the polls over the Labor Party after two terms.

Labor was polling in the mid-to-high 30 percent range at the start of the year – enough to retain government with help from the Greens and the Māori Party.

But the party has since fallen to the 20 percent mark – a far cry from Labor’s 50 percent under Jacinda Ardern in the 2020 election.

By contrast, National is in the mid-30s and looks set to govern in coalition with the right-wing ACT parties, and perhaps New Zealand First.

The National Party is well ahead in the polls over Labor after two terms (photo, Mr Luxon voting in Auckland)

In terms of preferred prime minister, Mr Luxon and Chris Hipkins (pictured) remain relatively close

In terms of preferred prime minister, Mr Luxon and Chris Hipkins remain relatively close.

A 1News Verian poll released last week put both men at 23 percent.

Early voting is open to Kiwis ahead of polling day on October 14.

The national electoral commission opened more than 400 polling stations across the country on Monday.