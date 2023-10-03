Reasons Why Anika Wells Chooses Not to Disclose Her Chronic Illness Publicly

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When Federal Labor Minister Anika Wells was elected to the Lower House at the age of 34, she became the youngest woman in the House of Representatives at the time.

Key points: Ms Wells says she spent a lot of time at the hospital developing the right treatment plan

His illness is very painful and “moderately aggressive.”

Advocacy group Invisible Illness says stigma associated with chronic illness is still widespread

In the two years before that, not only had she campaigned for her seat and had her first baby, but she had also lived with a newly diagnosed and “moderately aggressive” autoimmune disease.

“It really upset me for a few years before I got elected and we found the right dose to make it all work,” Minister for Aged Care and Sport told Annabel Crabb on the Kitchen Cabinet show. ‘ABC TV.

Ms Wells now receives an infusion every eight weeks which helps her manage her condition, but admits she wishes she “didn’t have” to deal with it.

“I spent a lot of time in the hospital, but finally we found the solution that allows me to work,” she said.

“And thanks to Medicare, not only can I work, but I can also be a minister of health who helps preside over the system.”

But among the details Ms. Wells is willing to share, the name of her illness is not one of them.

Loading…

Crabb asked him if the move was meant to stop people from Googling his condition and looking up his symptoms.

“Yes, and they kind of map me against the symptoms and draw their own conclusions,” Ms Wells said.

“I think the problem with invisible illness is that it can really work against you, (like) when you’re sick and people can’t see that you’re struggling.

“But it can also work for you, as long as you can choose how you handle it.”

The minister said her condition involved “a lot of pain” but she often chose to get through it.

“I can go to the hospital and sit in the bed that someone else needs and suffer, or I can continue to work and suffer,” Ms. Wells said.

Develop “hard skin”

Like Ms Wells, Kate – not her real name and who asked to remain anonymous – said deciding who to talk to about her illness was an ongoing challenge.

“It’s not like you decide on one thing and apply it to every situation — there are nuances,” she said.

Kate said that while she had some very positive experiences, others had left her reluctant to tell people about her illness in the future.

“Even talking to extended family or friends about it can involve people leaning in to give you their perspective on how you can fix it,” she said.

“Or (telling) it to a doctor, that can be tricky, because there are a lot of ideas that people don’t even realize they already have around the disease, like that you can get through it by exercising or meditating.

“You have to be ready for that and kind of have thick skin.”

The other factor Kate is now wary of before sharing details of her illness is whether anyone – whether a co-worker or family member – will respect her privacy.

“Can I be sure that they will have some discretion over what I tell them and give me the space to tell them what I need?” she says.

“I really wanted people not to tell other people about it because I just didn’t want to be in a social situation where someone was asking me about it, and I really didn’t want to talk about it.”

Kate and Ms. Wells’ experiences are not isolated, says Michelle Greenwood, founder and president of Invisible Illnesses.

“Everyone has their own way of handling things,” she said.

“A lot of it would depend on the stigma and judgment they would face, not only from the wider community, but also from their own network of family and friends.”

And while Greenwood acknowledges that the choice to disclose or name an illness is personal, she says the entire community would benefit greatly if people talked about it more openly.

“The more people who know what’s going on in your home, the better we can analyze everything and change the way people see things,” she said.

Anika Wells’ professional and personal demands mean life is often at full throttle.(PAA: Mick Tsikas)

Sprint up the hill

Between managing her chronic illness, fulfilling her heavy ministerial responsibilities, and raising three young children, Ms. Wells’ life is usually moving at warp speed.

It’s something she doesn’t see ending anytime soon, saying she views her political career as a sprint rather than a marathon.

“I think it’s so rare to have a 25- or 30-year political career. I spent my first three years with a margin of 1,229 votes,” Ms. Wells said.

And when it comes to maintaining enough energy to keep sprinting, she kept in mind the advice her father gave her when he was helping her train for a half marathon.

“Dad and I call it ‘Sprinting up the Hill,’” she said.

“He explained that if you sprint up a hill while running, it gives you better shape, and so you can do it better, you can do more, you do it longer.

“You can do it faster if you sprint up the hill, even though that seems counterintuitive.

“So, I tried it and it worked, and I’ve been doing it ever since. And when in doubt, I think of Dad and think, ‘Sprint up the hill.’”

Watch Kitchen Cabinet tonight on ABC TV at 8:00 p.m. or on ABC iview.