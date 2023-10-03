Body of Missing Georgia Mother Found, 1 Arrested

Brookhaven, GA. (BPD / News Release) – On Friday, September 29, 2023, Brookhaven Police officers responded to the 100 block of Glen Way in reference to a missing person call. Officers met with the family of 48-year-old Aimee Lafakis who reported last seeing her on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The Brookhaven Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the home and began conducting interviews of the family and those close to Aimee. Investigators responded to the home of Aimee’s boyfriend, 43-year-old Brandon Wineinger, in reference to Aimiee’s disappearance.

Wineinger was interviewed at police headquarters and over the course of the interview, made several statements that were proven to be false. As a result of the interview, Wineinger was arrested and charged with Giving False Statements (Felony) and Tampering with Evidence (Felony). Wineinger was transported to the Dekalb County Jail. Book-in photos are available through the DKSO public information office.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Brookhaven investigators received notification from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office that the body of a deceased female had been located on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Police homicide and Brookhaven investigators responded to the location and confirmed the remains of Aimee Lafakis had been located.

This investigation is still active and on-going. Brookhaven police have charged Brandon Wineinger with the following:

Kidnapping (Felony)

Burglary (Felony)

Tampering with Evidence (Felony)

Giving False Statements (Felony)

