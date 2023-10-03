Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    The CEO of Airbnb wants you to charge less for your house

    By

    Oct 3, 2023 , , ,
    The CEO of Airbnb wants you to charge less for your house

    null

    Eugene Gologursky and Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto

    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky thinks hosts on his platform should lower their prices.”We want prices to move and to be more competitive vis-à-vis a hotels—that is really important,” said Chesky.”We need to get our house in order,” he added.

    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has a message for hosts on his platform: lower your prices.

    “We want prices to move and to be more competitive vis-à-vis a hotels— that is really important,” said Chesky as part of a Monday interview with Bloomberg.

    Airbnb’s current rate comparison tools for hosts do not incorporate nearby hotel rates. Chesky said he wants hosts “to look at rates for hotels in their area just so they have a sense of what travelers are getting on other platforms.”

    “We need to get our house in order,” said Chesky, who pointed to issues of affordability, not showing customers total prices per listing, and fake listings as things the company would seek to address going forward.

    Chesky’s comments come amid a mixed year for Airbnb.

    Though the company reported its first profitable year in 2022, fears of an “airbnbust” have plagued the company since last year — with hosts complaining of a slowdown in bookings, stiff competition over guests, and falling revenue.

    These fears of an “airbnbust” come after a travel frenzy in 2021, which pushed revenue to record highs for hosts and likely contributed to more people listing their homes as rentals.

    “We’ve seen a big uptick in supply, which means that demand is being spread out over more listings, leading to the occupancy decline,” Jamie Lane, an economist at vacation analytics firm AirDNA, told Insider in 2022.

    This coming year could be more competitive for hosts. AirDNA predicted in December that 2023 would see a lower occupancy rate for short-term vacation rentals than 2022.

    The firm also predicted that supply is likely to outpace demand for these rentals in 2023, with the number of listings projected to increase by 9% year-on-year.

    Representatives for Airbnb and Chesky declined to comment to Insider.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nobel Prize winner Denis Mukwege unveils DR Congo presidential bid

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Woman’s brilliant clap back at catcaller goes viral after revealing the clever hack she employed at a construction site

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    ‘I’ve never seen my dad so depressed, he was in a bad way’: Conor Benn ‘fell out of love with boxing after testing positive’ and watched his father slump into depression… but insists it will be worth it if he can help ‘change the law around testing’

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nobel Prize winner Denis Mukwege unveils DR Congo presidential bid

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Woman’s brilliant clap back at catcaller goes viral after revealing the clever hack she employed at a construction site

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    ‘I’ve never seen my dad so depressed, he was in a bad way’: Conor Benn ‘fell out of love with boxing after testing positive’ and watched his father slump into depression… but insists it will be worth it if he can help ‘change the law around testing’

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    The 10 best countries to live in if you’re a woman and want to go to school, get a job, and be politically empowered

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy