Channel Nine TV Reporter Eddy Meyer’s Car Towed Amid Mass Confusion Over Controversial Sydney Parking Sign

Sign on York Street causes confusion

Eddy Meyer and other motorists had their cars towed

A Channel Nine TV journalist has exposed a “crazy” parking sign which is almost impossible to read as his car – and many others – are towed away in the confusion.

Eddy Meyer, the network’s senior Sydney newsroom reporter, has criticized Sydney City Council for a parking sign on York Street with as many as seven different instructions for drivers.

The sign marked the section of the street as a four-hour parking zone, loading zone, bus zone, no stopping zone and clear lane for special events.

“Are you serious about this sign?” » Meyer exploded – after returning on Sunday, his car was missing.

Meyer criticized the way the road was marked as a clear lane from “2 p.m. to 9 p.m.” on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the long weekend.

But he thought his car had been towed because the route actually lasted from 2 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Monday – rather than every day.

Meyer said he parked his car at 10:30 a.m., thinking he was out of danger.

“Does this make any sense?” » he fumed. “So many others were towed away.

“The way it’s laid out suggests clear passage on and between those days. Luckily the tow truck came by and told us where the car was.

“We stood there for five minutes checking and rechecking. It’s ridiculous.’

Stopping or parking on a clear road in NSW will result in motorists being fined $275 and their cars may often be towed.

Meyer had his car towed after being confused by the sign’s many restrictions

The sign was called “crazy” on talkback radio Tuesday morning.

Former parking inspector Arthur Birch also took issue with the sign.

“All councils must use Australian Standards… which states that when a sign says between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., that means whatever day it refers to,” he told 2GB Radio.

“It is clear that this should only apply between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. (on the same day).

“Write letters to the council, send an invoice for the towing costs, and collect it from the council!” »

A Sydney City Council spokesperson said Transport for NSW was responsible for the sign and the towing of Meyer’s car, while clarifying that clearing took place between 2pm and 9pm each day.

“Transport for NSW installs and manages clear lanes for special events, both permanent and temporary, across the city of Sydney,” they told Daily Mail Australia.

“This includes the installation of signs and any removal of vehicles.

“TfNSW notifies us when they install temporary clearance so we can turn off car parks along the affected section of road.

“In this case, the city checked the schedule for cleared lanes along York and Clarence Streets with TfNSW, who confirmed that the cleared lane would be in place between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday along weekend.

“We turned off the machines during this time and made sure they displayed the Clearway message between the times above.”